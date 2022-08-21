Eagles roster bubble: 15 players who need a strong performance against the Browns

After two days of intense practice, the Philadelphia Eagles will try to pick up their first preseason win when they clash with the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium. Cleveland (1-0) is coming off an opening victory over the Jaguars and dealing with the knowledge that Deshaun Watson will miss the first 11 games of the season while serving a suspension.

Philadelphia (0-1) will likely rest their starters after those joint practices, allowing key veterans and rookies to move off or on the roster bubble.

With the roster needing to be trimmed to 80 players by Tuesday, here are 15 players who need strong performances against Cleveland.

QB Carson Strong

The former Nevada star will look to show experts and analysts the traits that made him highly coveted as a junior in college, with some suggesting a first-round grade.

Strong has had a quiet camp, but Sunday offers an opportunity for extended playing time against a solid Browns defense.

Strong may not have done enough to unseat Reid Sinnett, and he’ll need to give Howie Roseman a reason to stash a signal-caller with a huge bonus on the practice squad.

RB DeAndre Torrey

The former North Texas star signed hours before the preseason opener against the Jets, and he’ll get plenty of opportunities to display his dual-threat abilities.

Torrey will battle Kennedy Brooks for touches.

WR John Hightower

The 2020 fifth-round pick needs a strong showing against Cleveland to justify a practice squad designation, and he’ll look to gel with Reid Sinnett early on.

Hightower has been limited with a groin injury, and it’ll be interesting to see if he plays in rainy Cleveland.

WR Devon Allen

Allen spent most of the summer running track & field, getting a late start with the Eagles, and his transition on the field has suffered.

Allen will need a strong showing against Cleveland to avoid not being an 80-man roster cut on Tuesday.

OL Kayode Awosika

The former Buffalo offensive guard has spent time at left tackle this summer, and his development will be something to watch on Sunday. Philadelphia stashed Awosika on the practice squad in 2021, and the matchup against Cleveland offers the potential for a 53-man roster spot.

TE Noah Togiai

An undrafted tight end out of Oregon State that started his career with the Eagles, Togiai is looking for the third tight end role, and he’ll battle Richard Rodgers or rookie Grant Calcaterra for that final spot.

Togiai has made plays this summer, and we’ll look to see sure-hands and field-stretching in Week 2.

WR Britain Covey

Covey was a training camp darling early on and as the Eagles look for a fifth or sixth wide receiver, the former Utah star will look to make a dent on special teams vs. the Browns.

DE Matt Leo

Philadelphia’s player via the NFL’s International Pathway program, Leo, doesn’t count on the team’s 53-man roster, and as a developmental player, the Eagles can take their time with his progression.

A solid pass rusher at Iowa State, the idea is that Leo can make a jump in development similar to what Jordan Mailata did entering year three.

DT Rennell Wren

Renell Wren was a member of the AFC Champion Bengals in 2021, spending the bulk of his time on the team’s practice squad before being acquired by the Eagles. Wren is battling Marvin Wilson for a roster spot.

DT Kobe Smith

Smith played college football at South Carolina and was signed by the Tennessee Titans as an undrafted free agent in 2020.

After spending less than an entire season with the Titans, Smith spent the past two years on the Buccaneers’ practice squad, and he’s now battling Marlon Tuipulotu for a final spot.

LB Christian Elliss

Elliss has seen game action for the Eagles in 2021, and he’s behind T.J. Edwards and Nakobe Dean at the MIKE linebacker position.

LB JaCoby Stevens

The former LSU safety-turned linebacker saw game action in 2021, but the position is much improved this summer, and he’s currently lost in a numbers game.

S Jaquiski Tartt

Tartt missed time early on in camp, and Sunday presents his first game action of the preseason.

Tartt has the most NFL starts on the roster at the safety position outside Anthony Harris. Sunday provides an opportunity to reestablish some time of clarity and positional ranking in Jonathan Gannon’s eyes.

CB Mario Goodrich

The former Clemson cornerback is a logjam at the position, and he’s fallen behind Josh Blackwell and Mac McCain on the depth chart.

Goodrich received second team reps early on in camp and he’ll need to display blanket coverage against the Browns receivers on Sunday.

S Reed Blankenship

The rookie safety always finds the football and he’s an under-the-radar player to watch at a position lacking true depth or a dynamic playmaker.

Blankenship will battle Jaquiski Tartt and Andre Chachere for that final spot at safety.

