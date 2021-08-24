Eagles roster bubble: 15 players who need a strong performance against the Jets

The Eagles are in Florence, New Jersey this week for two joint practice sessions and a Friday night preseason matchup with the Jets.

With Philadelphia taking a similar approach to last week and placing the onus on performing well during those practices, we’re listed 15 players who need a strong week altogether.

1. Jalen Hurts

PHILADELPHIA, PA - AUGUST 19: Jalen Hurts #1 of the Philadelphia Eagles looks on prior to the preseason game against the New England Patriots at Lincoln Financial Field on August 19, 2021 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Hurts isn't on the bubble and is unlikely to play in the preseason finale, but another strong week of practice could finally get the Eagles quarterback named as the permanent starter.

2. J.J. Arcega-Whiteside

PHILADELPHIA, PA - AUGUST 12: J.J. Arcega-Whiteside #19 of the Philadelphia Eagles runs with the ball prior to the preseason game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Lincoln Financial Field on August 12, 2021 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

3. Andre Dillard

PHILADELPHIA, PA - JULY 29: Andre Dillard #77 of the Philadelphia Eagles looks on during training camp at the NovaCare Complex on July 29, 2021 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Back in pads after suffering a knee injury, Dillard has the chance to show the Eagles or another organization that he can be a starting left tackle.

4. Sua Opeta

Sua Opeta

5. Matt Pryor

Philadelphia Eagles' Matt Pryor (69) in action against the Pittsburgh Steelers' Cassius Marsh (49) during a pre-season NFL football game, Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Rich Schultz)

6. Josiah Scott

Aug 12, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Cody White (15) is knocked out of bounds by Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Josiah Scott (46) during the second quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The slot CB needs a big week.

7. Marlon Tuipulotu

Philadelphia Eagles' Marlon Tuipulotu (72) in action against Pittsburgh Steelers' Brandon Walton (62) during a pre-season NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Rich Schultz)

8. Andre Patton

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Andre Patton in action during the NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

9. Michael Jacquet

Aug 19, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; New England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson (38) carries the ball against Philadelphia Eagles defensive back Michael Jacquet (38) during the second quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

10. Tarron Jackson

New England Patriots' Sony Michel, center, gets stopped by Philadelphia Eagles' Tarron Jackson during the first half of a preseason NFL football game Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

11. John Hightower

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver John Hightower in action during a preseason NFL football game against the New England Patriots Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

12. Nate Herbig

Philadelphia Eagles offensive guard Nate Herbig (67) takes a break on the sideline during the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

The slimmed-down guard/center needs a big week in Florence.

13. Grayland Arnold

Jul 28, 2021; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles defensive back Craig James (R) and safety Grayland Arnold (37) stop for a photo during training camp at NovaCare Complex. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

A tweener who's not really a cornerback or true safety, Arnold is battling a numbers crunch.

14. Ross Pierschbacher

Dec 20, 2020; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Philadelphia Eagles center Ross Pierschbacher (66) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

A veteran who attended Alabama with Hurts and DeVonta Smith, Pierschbacher has the size and tools but needs to string along with more precise technique.

15. Blake Countess

Aug 12, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers running back Tony Brooks-James (40) carries the football against Philadelphia Eagles safety Blake Countess (36) at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

The former Eagles' draft pick avoided being cut over the weekend, but he'll need a strong week of practice to make this team.

