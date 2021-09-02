Eagles roster: Andre Chachere claimed off waivers from Colts

Eagles claim defensive back who played for Gannon last year originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Eagles on Thursday claimed defensive back Andre Chachere off waivers from the Indianapolis Colts.

Chachere, 25, spent last season on the Colts practice squad, which means he played under Eagles’ defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon.

This summer, Chachere (6-0, 197) impressed enough to make the Colts’ initial roster but was waived a day later as their roster shuffle continued. After not claiming any players right after final cuts, the Eagles pounced to bring in Chachere.

With the Colts, Chachere showed off his versatility, playing all three positions in Matt Eberflus’s defense. Chachere has not yet played in an NFL game, but was having an impressive summer in Indianapolis.

Here’s what Eberflus said about Chachere back on Aug. 7, via SI.com:

“Andre (Chachere), we’re looking at several positions. We really feel good about where Andre is because so far for us he’s played at corner, he can play safety and he can play nickel. So, he’s a versatile athlete and that’s something you look for in the bottom part of your roster.

“If you’re not the one, two, but if you’re the three, four or five at a position, you have to have that position flex and that’s what he has. He’s done a good job. I’ll tell you one thing about Andre, last year, he was on the show team and this guy took every rep. I’m talking about 90 reps every single day and he just did it time and time again and didn’t say boo and just kept going with a positive attitude and this guy is having a real good camp for us.”

Chachere went undrafted out of San Jose State — where he was a three-year starter at cornerback — back in 2018 and has spent time with several different teams, including the Texans, Lions, Cardinals and Panthers.

With Chachere aboard, the Eagles’ roster stands at 52. They have one spot open.

