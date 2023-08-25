Who will make Eagles roster? Our 53-man projection and if Olympian Devon Allen gets a spot

PHILADELPHIA − The next three days will be nerve-wracking for several Eagles players.

That's because the Eagles, like every other team, have to trim their roster from 90 to 53 by Tuesday at 4 p.m.

Wide receiver Devon Allen, who moonlights as an Olympic hurdler, certainly helped himself with a 73-yard kickoff return to start the Eagles' game against the Colts on Thursday night.

But was it enough to warrant a spot on the 53-man roster, with established stars like A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith, along with veterans like Quez Watkins and Olamide Zaccheaus?

"To be honest, I have no clue," Allen said. "It’s tough because our offense is so high-powered. There are a lot of good guys on the offense ... It’s tough. I’m trying to do my best in the job description given to me, then when I get the opportunity. I think (Thursday) obviously helped."

The same is true of rookie cornerback Eli Ricks, an undrafted free agent, who's trying for a spot with established stars like Darius Slay and James Bradberry.

Ricks had a Pick-6 in the preseason opener against Baltimore, and he played most of the game Thursday against the Colts, who played their starters for the entire first half.

"As an undrafted guy, you have to do a little extra to stand out and show you belong," Ricks said.

He'll find out Tuesday if it was enough. Here, then, is a look at the Eagles' 53-man roster based on training camp performances as well as the three preseason games:

Aug 24, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) runs off the field after loss to Indianapolis Colts at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Quarterback (3)

Made it: Jalen Hurts, Marcus Mariota, Tanner McKee

Cut: Ian Book

Comment: With all the talk about McKee outperforming Mariota in the preseason games, it's easy to overlook that Hurts has had a great summer, and could very well improve on his MVP runner up season in 2022. McKee, meanwhile, put himself into the running for Hurts' backup − in 2024.

Running back (4)

Made it: D'Andre Swift, Rashaad Penny, Kenny Gainwell, Boston Scott

Cut: Trey Sermon, Kennedy Brooks

Comment: The Eagles go with Scott over Sermon for the last spot. Sermon was certainly in a tough spot, getting 30 yards on 16 carries, mostly against the Colts' first teamers. But he's the odd man out after Penny, the Eagles' best straight-ahead runner, proved that he's healthy.

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Devon Allen (82) returns the opening kickoff during the first quarter against the Indianapolis Colts during an NFL pre-season football game, Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Rich Schultz)

Wide receiver (5)

Made it: A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, Quez Watkins, Olamide Zaccheaus, Devon Allen

Cut: Greg Ward, Britain Covey, Joseph Ngata, Johnny King

Comment: Brown and Smith should duplicate their 2022 seasons while Watkins could be a breakout candidate. Covey was the punt returner last season, but his hamstring injury has kept him out the past few weeks while Allen, the Olympic hurdler, has come on strong. He can be a force as a kick returner and gunner on special teams.

Tight end (3)

Made it: Dallas Goedert, Jack Stoll, Grant Calcaterra

Cut: Dan Arnold, Tyree Jackson, Brady Russell

Comment: Calcaterra sticks after a strong practice against the Colts on Tuesday. But really, Goedert is the star and will get the bulk of the playing time.

Offensive line (9)

Made it: Jordan Mailata, Landon Dickerson, Jason Kelce, Cam Jurgens, Lane Johnson, Jack Driscoll, Tyler Steen, Fred Johnson, Josh Sills

Cut: Dennis Kelly, Tyrese Robinson, Cameron Tom, others

Comment: The starting five, even with Jurgens, should be one of the best in the NFL. It's the depth that could be an issue. Johnson was signed to a two-year contract after a strong preseason, while Sills gets the spot over Kelly. Typically, the Eagles keep 10, so another might come on the waiver wire.

Edge rusher (6)

Made it: Haason Reddick, Josh Sweat, Brandon Graham, Nolan Smith, Derek Barnett, Patrick Johnson

Cut: Kyron Johnson, Tarron Jackson

Comment: Barnett proved that he's healthy after ACL surgery last season, both in his play and in his penalties. Reddick is expected back for the opener after thumb surgery. Smith should be a part of the rotation. Patrick Johnson sticks because of his potential and special teams play.

Quarterback Josh Johnson (17) of the Baltimore Ravens is tackled by defensive tackle Jalen Carter (98) of the Philadelphia Eagles during the first half of a preseason game at M&T Bank Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023, in Baltimore.

Defensive tackle (6)

Made it: Fletcher Cox, Jordan Davis, Milton Williams, Jalen Carter, Marlon Tuipulotu, Moro Ojomo

Cut: Kentavius Street, Marvin Wilson

Comment: Tuipulotu beats out Street after proving that he's healthy following ACL surgery. It won't take long before Carter becomes the best DT on the roster.

Linebacker (4)

Made it: Nakobe Dean, Zach Cunningham, Christian Elliss, Ben VanSumeren

Cut: Nicholas Morrow

Comment: It'll be hard to ignore VanSumeren's 17 tackles against the Colts on Thursday. But really, it's not a deep unit after injury to Shaun Bradley and Myles Jack's retirement, so a waiver-wire pickup is possible. Elliss and VanSumeren can help on special teams, although Bradley's absence will hurt.

Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Eli Ricks, right, returns an interception for a touchdown thrown by Baltimore Ravens quarterback Anthony Brown Jr. (12) during the second half of an NFL preseason football game in Baltimore, Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023.

Cornerback (6)

Made it: Darius Slay, James Bradberry, Josh Jobe, Avonte Maddox, Kelee Ringo, Eli Ricks

Cut: Josiah Scott, Mekhi Garner

Comment: Zech McPhearson's torn Achilles hurts the Eagles' depth at nickel. But they can adjust by giving Bradberry some snaps there or using a third safety. That opens up a spot for Ricks, who played better than Garner and the others.

Philadelphia Eagles safety K'Von Wallace (42) reacts after an NFL preseason football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Safety (4)

Made it: Reed Blankenship, Terrell Edmunds, Sydney Brown, K'Von Wallace

Cut: Justin Evans

Comment: The Eagles might as well begin the Sydney Brown era and let him learn on the fly. In that case, Evans, a veteran, becomes expendable. There could be some growing pains for Brown next to Blankenship. But Brown is a fast learner and he'll be much better in the second half of the season.

Specialists (3)

Made it: Jake Elliott, Arryn Siposs, Rick Lovato

Cut: None

Comment: Siposs beat out Ty Zentner in camp, but don't be surprised if Eagles sign a punter on the waiver wire.

Contact Martin Frank at mfrank@delawareonline.com. Follow on X @Mfranknfl.

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: Predicting Eagles' 53-man roster ahead of NFL's cutdown day