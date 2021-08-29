Eagles roster: 5 players waived as cuts to 53-man begin

Eagles waive 5 players as cuts to 53-man roster begin originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Eagles waived five players on Sunday morning as they begin to whittle down their roster before Tuesday’s 4 p.m. deadline.

The first five players to be waived: TE Cary Angeline, DE JaQuan Bailey, RB Elijah Holyfield, WR Marken Michel and LB Rashad Smith.

The Eagles came into Sunday with 80 players on their roster, so they’re now down to 75. (They technically have 76 play but Matt Leo has an international exemption; they’ll need to release him too.)

All NFL teams will need to be down to 53 players by that deadline on Tuesday.

The Eagles have several interesting decisions to make. This was the toughest projection in years for several factors. The Eagles have new coaches and new schemes, several vested veterans on the bubble and several injuries that made it tricky to predict.

Of the five players waived on Sunday, you’re probably most familiar with Holyfield, who first joined the Eagles late in the 2019 season. But he was clearly buried on the running back depth chart this summer.

Meanwhile, Angeline and Michel were late arrivers to training camp. Smith was with the practice squad last year but didn’t have a very good summer. And Bailey was an undrafted rookie out of Iowa State.

