Eagles roster 2023: Upgrades, downgrades, or level moves for each defensive unit

The Eagles have retooled after a disappointing 38-35 loss to the Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII, and they’ll enter training camp with a new look defensively.

Javon Hargrave, Linval Joseph, Ndamukong Suh, T.J. Edwards, Kyzir White, C.J. Gardner-Johnson, and Marcus Epps are gone.

Defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon landed the Cardinals’ head coaching job, but Sean Desai will replace him.

Darius Slay and James Bradberry return to form one of the NFL’s top cornerback duos.

At the same time, Haason Reddick will look to dominate again after finishing fourth in the Defensive Player of the Year voting.

DE -- Level moves

Robert Quinn departed after a failed trade, but Philadelphia re-signed Brandon Graham, and Derek Barnett is returning from a torn ACL.

Kentavius Street is versatile and can play on the edge, while first round pick Nolan Smith will be moved all around the field.

Josh Sweat will return after logging double digit sacks, and Janarius Robinson will look to make an impact as well.

DT-- Upgrade

Philadelphia lost Javon Hargrave to San Francisco, but regrouped by selecting Georgia All-American Jalen Carter at No. 9 overall.

The Eagles also drafted Moro Ojomo in the seventh round, while also re-signing Fletcher Cox. Jordan Davis returns for year two, while Milton Williams will look to take the next step in his career arc as well.

SAM LB/Edge rusher -- Upgrade

Haason Reddick returns after logging 16.5 sacks in 2022, and he’ll look to duplicate or better those numbers. With opposing offenses set to pay more attention to Reddick, Philadelphia drafted Nolan Smith with their second first round pick.

Tarron Jackson and Patrick Johnson also return at the position.

LB -- Level

Gone are T.J. Edwards’ and Kyzir White’s 2000 combined defensive snaps, replaced by Nakobe Dean and Nicholas Morrow. Philadelphia also returns Davion Taylor, Shaun Bradley and Christian Elliss at the position. A player to watch is former Michigan State linebacker, Ben VanSumeren.

CB -- Upgrade

Philadelphia retained Darius Slay and James Bradberry, while signing Greedy Williams in free agency.

The Eagles then drafted Kelee Ringo, along with signing undrafted free agents Mekhi Garner and Eli Ricks.

S - Upgrade

After losing C.J. Gardner-Johnson and Marcus Epps, stock should be down, but Philadelphia rebounded by signing Terrell Edmunds and Justin Evans. Reed Blankenship returns for year two and the team drafted former Illinois star, Sydney Brown.

