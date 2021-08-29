Eagles roster: 10 Gardner Minshew stats that might shock you

10 Gardner Minshew stats that might shock you originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

What do the Eagles have in Gardner Minshew?

You might be a little surprised.

Minshew, who cost the Eagles only a conditional 6th-round pick, put up some pretty impressive numbers in his two years with the Jaguars.

He won only seven of 20 starts, but considering how little talent there was around him in Jacksonville, Minshew played as well as anybody could realistically hope for from a young 6th-round pick.

Let’s take a look at 10 Gardner Minshew stats that might surprise you. Or maybe even shock you.

1. Minshew as a rookie in 2019 completed 61 percent of his passes with 21 touchdowns, six interceptions, a 91.2 passer rating and 233 yards per game. Among rookies who’ve thrown at least 400 passes, that passer rating is 4th-highest in NFL history, behind Dak Prescott [104.9], Justin Herbert [98.3] and Baker Mayfield [93.7]. His 233 yards per game are 9th-highest ever by a rookie, his touchdown ratio [one every 22 attempts] is 7th-best ever by a rookie and his INT ratio [one every 78 attempts] is 3rd-best ever.

2. Minshew’s career interception ratio of one every 72.5 attempts is 3rd-best in NFL history among quarterbacks who’ve thrown at least 500 passes. He trails Jacoby Brissett [one every 75.6 attempts] and Aaron Rodgers [one every 74.0].

3. Minshew is one of only five quarterbacks in NFL history with a passer rating over 90 in each of his first two seasons (minimum 250 attempts each season). The others are Dan Marino, Marcus Mariota, Ben Roethlisberger and Russell Wilson.

4. Minshew’s 93.1 career passer rating is 2nd-highest in NFL history by a player drafted in the fifth round or later (minimum 500 attempts). He’s second only to another 6th-round pick, Tom Brady, who has a 97.3 career passer rating.

5. Minshew is one of five players in NFL history to average at least 240 yards per game and complete at least 62 percent of his passes in his first two seasons. The others are Pat Mahomes, Marino, Deshaun Watson and Kyler Murray.

6. Minshew is the only player in NFL history with 15 or more touchdown passes and six or fewer interceptions in each of his first two seasons. Only seven other players had one such season in their first two years, including Otto Graham in 1946, Marino in 1983 and Minshew’s former teammate, Nick Foles, in 2013.

7. He’s also one of only five players in NFL history with consecutive seasons at any point in his career with 15 or more TD passes and six or fewer interceptions. The others are Rodgers, who’s had four straight; Drew Brees, who finished his career with three straight; and Mahomes and Tyrod Taylor.

8. Minshew is also one of only three players in history to average one TD at least every 21 passes but throw fewer than one INT every 75 passes in his career. The others are Mahomes and Rodgers.

9. Minshew has had a passer rating of at least 90 in 13 of his first 20 career starts. Only seven players in NFL history had more games with a rating of at least 90 in their first 20 starts, including Mahomes, Marino and Kurt Warner.

10. As a rookie, Minshew recorded a passer rating of at least 100 in six of his 14 starts. Only five rookies have had more games with a triple-digit passer rating: Prescott [11], Wilson [9], RG3 [8], Roethlisberger [8] and Herbert [7].

