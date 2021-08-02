Eagles rookie WR DeVonta Smith sidelined by knee injury

It looks as if rookie wide receiver DeVonta Smith will miss most of training camp after the Eagles announced Monday that he is "week to week" with a knee sprain.

"Week to week" typically implies that a player will miss at least one week, and possibly more, with an injury.

Smith, the Eagles' first-round pick in the draft (10th overall), suffered the injury during the Saturday evening practice when his body was wrenched by a defender while bending down to make a catch.

Smith walked off after the play and watched the rest of practice from the sidelines. He appeared to be walking normally and didn't have a wrap around his leg. Afterward, an Eagles spokesman said Smith would be evaluated further, but that the injury didn't appear to be serious.

The Eagles didn't practice on Sunday, so it's likely that the diagnosis came then, after further testing.

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith in action during practice at NFL football training camp, Wednesday, July 28, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

Still, there are six weeks until the start of the regular season, so Smith has time to heal. But this is obviously a setback for the rookie.

It also might increase the Eagles' desire to sign a veteran free agent wide receiver. Jalen Reagor, the Eagles' first-round pick in 2020, become the top receiver. There is also Travis Fulgham and Greg Ward. None of the wide receivers have as many as 60 career receptions.

In other injury news, RG Brandon Brooks continues to be day to day with his hamstring injury suffered last Thursday. LG Isaac Seumalo is considered week to week with a hamstring injury. He has yet to practice.

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: DeVonta Smith injury: Eagles rookie WR sidelined by knee ailment