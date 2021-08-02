Eagles rookie WR DeVonta Smith listed as week to week with a knee sprain
MRI revealed relative good news, sprain instead of something worse, but he will miss time. https://t.co/gRX7cmYNRb
— Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) August 2, 2021
DeVonta Smith left a recent Eagles practice with an undisclosed injury and now as Philadelphia begins the second week of training camp, the first-round pick will be out with a sprained knee per Tim McManus.
Smith still has six weeks to recover before the season opener, and like Jalen Reagor last summer, the Heisman Trophy could be forced to hit the ground running after missing time during training camp as a rookie pass catcher.
