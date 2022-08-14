Eagles’ rookie WR Britain Covey could miss time with a thumb injury
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Britain CoveyLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
- Nick SirianniAmerican football coach
- Dallas GoedertLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
Britain Covey is one of the oldest rookies on the Eagles roster, and the former Utah receiver was well on his way to locking down a roster spot before suffering an injury.
During a Sunday morning session with the media, head coach Nick Sirianni confirmed that Covey suffered a thumb injury during Friday’s preseason opener against the Jets at Lincoln Financial Field.
#Eagles WR Britain Covey has a thumb sprain, per Nick Sirianni. He’ll be limited at practice today.
— Jeff McLane (@Jeff_McLane) August 14, 2022
Sirianni provided no timetable on the injury but stated that Covey would be listed as limited going forward. Covey entered camp as a long shot to make the roster, but he’s been impressive in the return game and showed enough to warrant first-team reps at the slot position during the first week.
It’ll be interesting to see if he’s available for joint practice sessions with the Browns this week.
List
10 standouts from the Eagles preseason opener against the Jets
List
10 big takeaways from the Eagles 24-21 loss to the Jets in preseason opener
Related
Eagles' QB Jalen Hurts was deliberate in not targeting A.J. Brown vs. Jets
Eagles to induct Hugh Douglas, Trent Cole into team’s Hall of Fame
Watch: Eagles' QB Jalen Hurts caps a perfect opening drive with a TD pass to Dallas Goedert
Eagles to sign RB DeAndre Torrey
Eagles' coach Nick Sirianni noncommital on how long starters will play in preseason opener vs. Jets