Eagles’ rookie WR Britain Covey could miss time with a thumb injury

Britain Covey is one of the oldest rookies on the Eagles roster, and the former Utah receiver was well on his way to locking down a roster spot before suffering an injury.

During a Sunday morning session with the media, head coach Nick Sirianni confirmed that Covey suffered a thumb injury during Friday’s preseason opener against the Jets at Lincoln Financial Field.

#Eagles WR Britain Covey has a thumb sprain, per Nick Sirianni. He’ll be limited at practice today. — Jeff McLane (@Jeff_McLane) August 14, 2022

Sirianni provided no timetable on the injury but stated that Covey would be listed as limited going forward. Covey entered camp as a long shot to make the roster, but he’s been impressive in the return game and showed enough to warrant first-team reps at the slot position during the first week.

It’ll be interesting to see if he’s available for joint practice sessions with the Browns this week.

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire