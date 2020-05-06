Eagles rookie Shaun Bradley is bringing some unique trash talk to the NFL

Eagles rookie linebacker Shaun Bradley is a South Jersey native who spent four years playing football at Temple, so he's steeped in the Delaware Valley tradition of good sports trash talk.

And from the sound of it, Bradley has used modern technology to take his on-field trash talk to the next level.

In an interview this week with NBC10, Bradley described one of the more unique trash talk techniques I've heard of from a player.

Let's let him break it down:

New Eagles LB Shaun Bradley was a savage trash talker at Temple. Going after QBs & RBs 😂



"I used to go on his page. I would find his girlfriend or something.

I would be in the game and I would talk about his girlfriend. I would say her name. Make it like it was a call"

😜 pic.twitter.com/KiVxznh4Iu







— John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) May 5, 2020

And in his own words:

This past season, you know, I used to look up - I used to take the quarterback, or the running back, and I used to go on his page and I would find his girlfriend, or something, and I would just be in the game talking about his girlfriend. I would say her name, I would make it like it was a call. I would get up from making a tackle, maybe push him on his head by accident, bump him by accident. Little stuff, but it varied from game to game.

Bradley was a sixth-round pick, but that's Top 20-level effort going into the trash talk, and I respect it. With your opponents constantly sharing parts of their lives on social media, you're really missing out if you don't at least do your research.

If Chip Kelly was still around, maybe Bradley could've convinced the coaches to place a photo of an opponent's girlfriend on one of those cards they held up. (Okay, probably not.)

Story continues

Of course, plenty of folks online wanted to remind Bradley that it's one thing to talk trash about a college guy's girlfriend, but the NFL has some intense dudes who might push back on the personal trash talk a little bit more, especially against a rookie.

But if Bradley has to worry about pushback from pros, that means he's getting playing time, so he'll probably take it.

Subscribe and rate the Eagle Eye podcast:

Apple Podcasts / Google Play / Stitcher / Spotify / Art19



Click here to download the MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Flyers, Sixers and Phillies games easily on your device.

More on the Eagles

Eagles rookie Shaun Bradley is bringing some unique trash talk to the NFL originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia