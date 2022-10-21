Eagles rookie progress reports at the bye week originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Eagles reached their bye week with a perfect 6-0 record. While much of their success has been because of veterans, plenty of rookies have played a role too.

Here’s an updated look at the contributions of the rookie class of 2022:

1-13: Jordan Davis, DT, Georgia

The Eagles’ first-round pick from Georgia has played in six games and has started the last four as the nose tackle in the Eagles’ five-man front. He has played a total of 135 defensive snaps (35%) as well as 31 snaps (21%) on special teams. Davis has 12 total tackles, including 7 solo and one TFL. Those numbers aren’t crazy but Davis has been very good and he’s done his thankless job. He’s eating double teams and clogging the middle of the field when teams try to run against the Eagles. Davis is the second-highest rated defensive player on the team, according to ProFootballFocus. PFF also ranks Davis as the No. 15 overall interior defender in the NFL. While PFF rankings can sometimes be a tad misleading, it’s a good illustration of Davis’s play contrary to the stats.

2-51: Cam Jurgens, C, Nebraska

The Eagles’ second-round pick hasn’t played very much. On offense, Jurgens played just three snaps against the Cardinals in Week 5 before Jason Kelce came back into that game. Aside from that, Jurgens has been on the field just 28 times (19%) on special teams. Jurgens is simply blocked right now by Kelce, but the Eagles would have plenty of faith in the rookie if they needed to play him at center this season. Jurgens has also been cross-training at guard but we haven’t seen him play there yet. He’s lower on the depth chart at that spot, behind at least Sua Opeta and Jack Driscoll.

3-83: Nakobe Dean, LB, Georgia

Many thought Dean was the steal of the draft and he might still be. But because of T.J. Edwards and Kyzir White ahead of him, Dean hasn’t gotten much time on defense this season. He played three defensive snaps in the opener and hasn’t stepped foot on the field since then. Both Edwards and White are set to be free agents after this season, so perhaps Dean will have more of a shot in 2023. Because it’s not his fault he’s not playing; Edwards and White have really earned their spots. The good news for Dean is that he has played 105 snaps (70%) on special teams. Just three players have more and Dean leads this rookie class. Dean has two special teams tackles.

Story continues

6-181: Kyron Johnson, LB, Kansas

The SAM linebacker from Kansas played two snaps on defense against the Commanders and that has been the extent of his time at edge rusher. But he has played 100 snaps (66%) on special teams and leads the Eagles with seven special teams tackles. Johnson played a ton of special teams at Kansas and his size and athleticism really set him up to be a very good special teamer; it’s something he takes a ton of pride in too. That’s how Johnson has made his mark in his rookie campaign.

6-198: Grant Calcaterra, TE, SMU

Calcaterra missed most of training camp with a hamstring injury and was then inactive for the first two weeks. The Eagles elevated Noah Togiai for both of those games. But in the last four weeks, Calcaterra has played a total of 45 offensive snaps and nine special teams snaps. The Eagles clearly trusted Togiai more on special teams; he played 11 special teams snaps in two games. But Calcaterra is a threat on offense. He has just one catch this season but it was a 40-yarder against the Commanders in his NFL debut. That’s the fifth-longest play for the Eagles so far this season.

UDFA: Reed Blankenship, S, Middle Tennessee

Blankenship made the roster with a strong performance in training camp but hasn’t gotten a chance to show much yet. He has been active for just one game this season. Against the Cardinals, he played 13 special teams snaps but played well. He had the opening tackle on kickoff.

UDFA: Britain Covey, WR, Utah

The return man from Utah began the season on the practice squad but has since been added to the active roster. He hasn’t played at all on offense but has been the Eagles’ primary punt returner all season and has taken over duties as kick returner too. While he’s had a couple muffs, Covey has 15 punt returns for 99 yards (6.6) and 3 kick returns for 69 yards (23.0). His punt return average ranks 21st in the NFL. The Eagles haven’t gotten the kind of explosion they wanted from Covey as a returner.

UDFA: Josh Jobe, CB, Alabama

Another undrafted guy who earned his spot in training camp, Jobe has played in five games and has gotten all his snaps on special teams. He has 97 total special teams snaps, which ranks sixth on the team, just behind Johnson and Dean. And Jobe was inactive against the Cowboys with a shoulder injury.

UDFA: Josh Sills, OL, Oklahoma State

Go ahead and put Sills in the category with the previous Jeff Stoutland projects. The Eagles kept Sills around because he has a strong training camp and showed the type of versatility they want in a backup lineman. But Sills has been inactive in all but one game. Against the Cardinals he played a grand total of four special teams snaps.

Subscribe to the Eagle Eye podcast

Apple Podcasts | Google Play | Spotify | Stitcher | Art19 | Watch on YouTube