Eagles' rookie Nolan Smith II headlines packed ESPN College GameDay in Athens for Week 11

The ESPN College GameDay crew traveled to Athens, Georgia, to cover the SEC top-10 battle between the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs and the No. 10 Ole Miss Rebels. Nolan Smith II, a former Georgia Bulldog and current rookie linebacker for the Philadelphia Eagles, made his picks along with the GameDay crew – reuniting with Georgia fans who were thrilled to see him.

Kirby Smart and the undefeated Bulldogs are aiming to maintain their top spot and strive for a third consecutive national championship as they go up against Lane Kiffin’s one-loss Rebels. Georgia has an unbeaten home record of 28 games and is currently on a 26-game winning streak. Bulldogs Junior quarterback, Carson Beck, has thrown for 2,716 yards, 16 touchdowns, and four interceptions this season so far.

Ole Miss has only lost one game this season, which was to Alabama in Week 4. The Rebels' quarterback, Jaxson Dart, has thrown for 2,467 yards, 16 touchdowns, and four interceptions, and has rushed for 334 yards.

The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs kick-off against the No. 10 Ole Miss Rebels at 7:00 p.m., ET on ESPN.

Here are the must-see moments from Week 11’s College Game Day.

Nolan Smith II picks Georgia

It was no surprise that Nolan Smith II chose his former team to defeat the Rebels. Smith II had played for Georgia from 2019 to 2022 and had impressive stats, including 114 tackles, 21 tackles for loss, and 11.5 sacks. His crucial role in Georgia's consecutive national championships led to his selection by the Philadelphia Eagles in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Nolan Smith is coming back to Athens on Saturday 🐶🦅#CollegeGameDay pic.twitter.com/jYocQgh9iB — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) November 9, 2023

Happy Veteran's Day

Matt Ganyard, a United States Marine Corps veteran, fulfilled his dream of becoming a kicker for a Division 1 school when he joined the University of Virginia's football team at the age of 34. Ganyard's passion for kicking started when he played soccer in high school.

While he was deployed and stationed in different parts of the world, Ganyard would use any free time to practice his kicking skills. After transitioning to civilian life, Ganyard enrolled at UVA for graduate school and tried out for the UVA football team. Ganyard secured a starting spot on the team and made his debut in their first game on Sept. 2, 2023.

Matt Ganyard joined the @USMC after failing to make the roster as a kicker for @UVAFootball.



He never lost sight of his dream while he was stationed all over the world. A decade later, he finally realizes that dream at the age of 34 🧡 #CollegeGameDay pic.twitter.com/03Phn5llt3 — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) November 11, 2023

"There is perhaps no other sport that is more intertwined with military service than college football." — @ESPNMcGee 🇺🇸 #CollegeGameDay pic.twitter.com/LtDDZWmGBr — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) November 11, 2023

Best College GameDay signs

Georgia Bulldog and Ole Miss Rebel fans flocked to Athens to cheer on their side in the SEC showdown between the two top-10 schools. Here are the best signs from ESPN's College GameDay Week 11.

They're looking for a game to steal 😎 #CollegeGameDay pic.twitter.com/G2lzfV3u5R — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) November 11, 2023

