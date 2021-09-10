Eagles rookie Landon Dickerson ruled out for season opener at Atlanta

Glenn Erby
·1 min read
Along with Rodney McLeod, the Eagles have announced that rookie center Landon Dickerson will miss the season opener at Atlanta as well.

Dickerson like McLeod is returning from a torn ACL and has only been practicing fully for about two weeks now.

The Eagles’ future at the center position, Dickerson offers versatility at guard as well.

