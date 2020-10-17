Eagles rookie K’Von Wallace: ‘I know my time’s coming’ originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

There’s something about K’Von Wallace that really makes you think he’s going to succeed.

Every time the Eagles’ fourth-round pick speaks, he does so with a quiet confidence. Wallace is not overly boastful or cocky. Just extremely confident in his ability.

So even though Wallace has played just 47 defensive snaps through five games, he’s ready for more. He’s staying patient.

“Man, I know my time is coming,” Wallace said on Friday. “I know when my number’s called, I’m going to go perform like I did against the 49ers and Steelers. Every time I was in the game I was productive and I did what’s best for the team. With time and experience, I believe it’s going to increase.

“I’m not going to question anything that’s going in the program. I’m all about winning games. We’re 1-3-1 and whatever we can do to win games, whether it’s me playing less or more, I’m willing to do, because I’m all about winning. I came from a winning program since I was in middle school. I won a championship in middle school, high school and college, and now I’m trying to win a Super Bowl with the Philadelphia Eagles.”

After three weeks, Wallace had played just seven defensive snaps. But the injury to Avonte Maddox moved Jalen Mills back to corner and gave Wallace a chance to get on the field. He played 27 snaps against the 49ers and 13 snaps against the Steelers.

He’ll likely continue to get playing time this week as Marcus Epps (rib) has already been ruled out.

But it’s also likely that Wallace isn’t playing simply because of injuries. He’s earned playing time. He thinks he knows what the coaches have really liked about him.

“I believe they gave me more time because I realize what type of person I am,” Wallace said. “I’m a person that’s about his business. I never pout. I never dwell on not playing. I promise you, you can ask anybody on that sideline on game day, I’m the loudest one or one of the loudest. And I’m always going to be the guy who brings the positive energy.”

Wallace said that during games and at practice, he’s always vocal. He’ll try to boost the confidence of his fellow rookies, he’ll cheer on his teammates and he’ll even talk trash to the opposition if that’s what helps.

“He’s brought a ton of energy on special teams and defense, especially when he’s on the sideline,” linebacker Alex Singleton said. “It’s good to have guys like that bringing the energy, especially the rookies.”

Against the 49ers, Wallace was out there facing the best tight end in the league in George Kittle. It wasn’t a perfect performance but the rookie held his own that game and made some plays.

Good to see #Eagles rookie S K'Von Wallace get his first meaningful playing time on defense last week vs San Fran.



Started in the Eagles 'base' packages while Marcus Epps played in subs opposite Rodney McLeod.



This was my favorite play of Wallace's #FlyEaglesFly #ALLIN pic.twitter.com/x1EOu1svqc — Fran Duffy (@EaglesXOs) October 9, 2020

All summer and even into the season, Eagles defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz has consistently talked about how difficult his defense is to learn for rookie linebackers and safeties. It’s likely Schwartz kept hammering that point to temper expectations for three of the Eagles’ draft picks, especially in a year without OTAs.

Because of how unique the 2020 season has been, it’s imperative for rookies to be diligent. By all accounts, Wallace has been.

“Here’s the good part about him,” Eagles defensive backs coach Marquand Manuel said. “He’s maturing at a nice pace. Detailed in meetings. Taking it to the practice field. And now, getting live game action.

“Not having a preseason has been huge around the league (for rookies). So to get game action and come in, I thought he’s done a good job of acclimating himself to smaller roles and dominating those. That’s kind of been from the standpoint of watching him get a chance to play on (special) teams and flourish and coming in and playing a little defense and understanding what to do, when to do it, how to do it. Taking the classroom to the field. That’s been huge.”

While Wallace hasn’t gotten defensive snaps all season, he has been a big contributor on special teams. He has 68 special teams snaps and has played some as a gunner on the punt team, replacing Rudy Ford and Craig James.

In the Rams game, Wallace recovered a fumble on a punt, making a huge play that gave the Eagles some momentum.

“But there’s more out there for me,” Wallace said. “I’m just hungry. I’m just humble, I’m just hungry and I just want more. And I’m going to do whatever it takes for my team, whether it’s special teams, whether they need me to do anything, I take special teams very seriously because it can be a turning point in the game. It can determine wins and losses of games.”