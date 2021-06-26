Eagles’ rookie DeVonta Smith lands behind Amon-Ra St. Brown in CBS Sports WR Rankings

Young productive wide receivers are all the rage in today’s NFL and as the Eagles prepare for Nick Sirianni’s first training camp as head coach, they’ll have the most prepared pass catcher on their roster.

CBS Sports recently ranked the NFL’s rookie receivers by expected impact and in a surprise to many, Smith landed behind the Lions Amon-Ra St. Brown as the No. 4 ranked pass catcher on the list.

The ranking appeared to be more of a shot at Jalen Hurts potential and less about Smith’s ability to transition as a rookie.

4. Devonta Smith, Eagles

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith puts his helmet back on after drinking water during rookie minicamp at the NFL football team's training facility, Friday, May 14, 2021, in Philadelphia. (Tim Tai/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP, Pool)

While the only clear knock on Smith was his strange, ultra-lanky body type, I didn't see someone with super-twitchy movements after the catch. But that's it on the negative side. Everything else he was capable of on the football field was spectacular. Releases off the line, effortless separation, a giant catch radius, awesome flexibility to turn the corner like Gumby, and deceptive downfield speed. Look out for him and 2020 first-round pick Jalen Reagor as a young, wildly underrated tandem with dangerous juice to generate big plays frequently. As someone with a reasonable probability to be a top target from Week 1, you're probably wondering why Smith isn't higher on this list. I'm not completely sold on his quarterback, Jalen Hurts, as a passer. He still has a long way to go with accuracy, pocket presence, decision-making etc. Smith will be open, frequently. Will he get the ball thrown between the numbers on a consistent basis? Ehhh. That's why there'll be other rookie wideouts with better production in 2021.

1

1