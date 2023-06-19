Eagles rookie defensive tackle Jalen Carter to host free youth football camp in his hometown

Jalen Carter is all about the kids, and days before the Eagles rookie defensive tackle departs for his first NFL training camp, he’ll give back to his community for the second straight year.

Carter will host his second annual free youth football camp in his hometown of Apopka, Florida, on July 22.

Carter’s mom Toni Brown has played a huge role in putting it all together, and he started the camp ahead of his final season at the University of Georgia.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

The Eagles rookies and select veterans will start to report for training camp on July 25, and Carter will be among the first to arrive after inking his rookie contract days after the 2023 NFL draft.

You can register for tickets to the camp at JalenCarter.Eventbrite.Com.

More Eagles News and Notes!

Eagles' linebacker Haason Reddick believes he can tap into another level as a pass rusher What can Eagles' DC Sean Desai incorporate from Kirby Smart's defensive scheme at Georgia? One player from every NFL team facing make-or-break season in 2023 Which trio of Eagles' greats would you pick to build an all-time wide receiver core? Predicting the Eagles' 16-player practice squad for 2023 after OTAs

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire