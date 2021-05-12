Eagles’ rookie draft class gets jersey numbers for 2021 season

Eagles’ rookie class gets jersey numbers for 2021 originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

As they arrive for rookie minicamp this week, the Eagles’ nine-member draft class has been given their jersey numbers.

This is the first year with the NFL’s relaxed requirements for positions and numbers and several new Eagles are taking advantage of it.

Let’s take a look:

DeVonta Smith: 6

This is the one we’ve known for a while. Smith wore the No. 6 in college and he said he wanted to wear it in the NFL too. He’s allowed to thanks to the new rules this year.

History of No. 6: Jim MacMurdo, Gary Adams, John Reaves, Spike Jones, Dan Pastorini, Matt Cavanaugh, Bubby Brister, Jason Baker, Lee Johnson, Jose Cortez, Sav Rocca, Alex Henery, Caleb Sturgis

Landon Dickerson: 51

After wearing No. 69 in college, Dickerson didn’t try to take that number from Matt Pryor … at least not yet. He instead takes over a vacant number.

History of No. 51: Enio Conti, Lyle Graham, Al Milling, Robert Wear, Ray Graves, Boyd Williams, Frank Szymanski, Chuck Weber, Jim Schrader, Dave Recher, Dwight Kelley, Dick Cunningham, Ron Lou, Reggie Wilkes, Chuck Gorecki, Ricky Shaw, William Thomas, Carlos Emmons, Takeo Spikes, Nate Wayne, Matt McCoy, Joe Mays, Antwan Barnes, Jamar Chaney, Emmanuel Acho, Steven Means, Shareef Miller

Milton Williams: 93

Williams wore 97 at Louisiana Tech but that’s occupied in Philly by Javon Hargrave, who wore 93 last year but has since taken 97, so Williams settles for another classic DT number.

History of No. 93: Tom Strauthers, John Dumbauld, Ray Phillips, David Bailey, Greg Townsend, Daniel Stubbs, Darion Conner, Pernell Davis, Levon Kirkland, Marco Coleman, Jevon Kearse, Trevor Laws, Jason Babin, Brandon Bair, Tim Jernigan, Javon Hargrave

Zech McPhearson: 27

The fourth-round rookie from Texas Tech gets a big number, taking Malcolm Jenkins’ No. 27, which was vacant last year in Jenkins’ first year away from the team.

History of No. 27: George Demas, Milton Leathers, Robert Gonya, Jack Dempsey, Burle Robinson, George Rado, Milton Trost, Sam Bartholomew, Bob Davis, John Butler, Ted Laux, Pete Kmetovic, Alvin Johnson, Clyde Scott, Neil Ferris, Hal Giancanelli, Billy Wells, Gene Johnson, Irv Cross, Trenton Jackson, Ronald “Po” James, Richard Blackmore, Topper Clemons, Siran Stacy, Eric Zomalt, James Bostic, Julian Jones, Norman LeJeune, Quintin Mikell, Brandon Hughes, Malcolm Jenkins

Kenny Gainwell: 14

This one is kind of strange. It’ll be weird seeing a running back wearing a number in the teens. Fourteen is a number that has seen a lot of receivers and Doug Pederson.

History of No. 14: Swede Hanson, Rudy Gollomb, Woody Dow, Bob Gambold, Pete Liske, Marty Horn, Rick Tuten, Jeff Wilkins, Doug Pederson, A.J. Feeley, Riley Cooper, Marcus Johnson, Mike Wallace, Robert Davis

Marlon Tuipulotu: 90

After wearing No. 93 at USC, Tuipulotu didn’t have that choice here after his fellow rookie snatched it. But 90 is still a classic DL number.

History of No. 90: Aaron Brown, Mike Golic, Randall Mitchell, William Perry, Ronnie Dixon, Jon Harris, Ben Williams, Corey Simon, Darren Howard, Antonio Dixon, Clifton Geathers, Marcus Smith, Justin Hamilton, Treyvon Hester, Bruce Hector

Tarron Jackson: 75

In college, Jackson wore the No. 9 in memory of his older brother Daron, who died in 2008 when Tarron was 9. With the Eagles, he steps into a number worn by Vinny Curry last season and for a long time before that.

History of No. 75: Bill Halverson, George Savitsky, Frank Wydo, Tom Saidock, Jim McCusker, John Meyers, Tuufuli Upersa, Houston Antwine, Dennis Wirgowski, Willie Cullars, Stan Walters, Jim Gilmore, Scott Leggett, Louis Cheek, Daryle Smith, Rob Selby, Troy Drake, John Michels, Michael Sinclair, Frank Ferrara, Dominic Furio, Juqua (Thomas) Parker, Vinny Curry, Josh Sweat, Vinny Curry

JaCoby Stevens: 30

Stevens is a safety/linebacker hybrid so the No. 30 works. He wore the coveted No. 7 last season at LSU.

History of No. 30: Art Koeninger, Chuck Brodnicki, Barnes Milon, Claude Urevig, Harry Benson, Bob Masters, Don Looney, Mort Landsberg, John Binotto, Richard Erdlitz, Milton Smith, Bosh Pritchard, Theron Sapp, Alvin Haymond, Jim Raye, Joe Lavender, Ron Lou, Mike Hogan, Cleveland Franklin, Don Calhoun, Chris Johnson, Otis Smith, Charlie Garner, Brian Mitchell, J.R. Reed, Geoff Pope, Colt Anderson, Ed Reynolds, Corey Clement

Patrick Johnson: 48

Another hybrid-type player, Johnson is listed as a linebacker but will likely fill the role of a standup rusher.

History of No. 48: Eberle Schultz, Ben Scotti, Jay Johnson, Greg Oliver, Martin Mitchell, Wes Hopkins, Steve Hendrickson, Andre President, Jon Ritchie, Josh Hawkins, Elijah Riley

Other new jersey numbers

Darius Slay: 2 (previously 24)

Khalil Tate: 17 (previously 6)

Jordan Howard: 24 (previously 34)

Kerryon Johnson: 34 (wore 33 in Detroit)

Elijah Riley: 39 (previously 48)

Isaac Seumalo: 56 (previously 73)

