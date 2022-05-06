Eagles rookie Cam Jurgens gets ready for rookie minicamp by taking on the bull

The Recount

Stephen A. Smith, ESPN’s commentator, countered Kyrie Irving’s claim that he is a martyr for being unvaccinated. Kyrie Irving, the Brooklyn Nets guard, wanted to give a voice to the people by denying the New York City mandate and remaining unvaccinated, according to Smith. While talking to Eddie Gonzales, the Nets guard said he felt that he was letting down his teammates for being absent from the field for parts of the season.