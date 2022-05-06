Eagles rookie Cam Jurgens gets ready for rookie minicamp by taking on the bull
Philadelphia Eagles rookie Cam Jurgens gets ready for rookie minicamp in a unique way. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
Philadelphia Eagles rookie Cam Jurgens gets ready for rookie minicamp in a unique way. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
Robinson, Gibson line up alongside J.D. McKissic and Jaret Patterson this season.
Jason Kelce isn't just willing to mentor Cam Jurgens; he wants it to be a big part of his legacy. By Dave Zangaro
It sure sounds like it's possible the Colts would have still released Carson Wentz even if they made the playoffs on the final day of last season. By Reuben Frank
A brief look at 10 of the best remaining free agents for the #Chiefs following the 2022 NFL draft:
10 best remaining free agents the Philadelphia Eagles should target after the NFL draft
The Ravens officially announced the signing of 17 undrafted rookie free agents on Friday. Six wide receivers are part of the group, including Slade Bolden. Bolden had 68 receptions for 712 yards and four touchdowns in 42 games at Alabama and he also has experience returning kicks. They also signed Fort Valley State’s Shemar Bridges, [more]
The offseason has seen moves, draft choices and teams improve and lose ground
As biographer Alan Shipnuck writes, Barkley is one of the few people in the inner circles of both Phil and Tiger.
The Patriots have been mostly criticized for their decisions in the 2022 NFL Draft, but it appears they made at least one wise move over the weekend.
Rickie Fowler recorded ShotLink's longest-recorded bogey or worse during Round 1 of the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship.
Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green fired back at Chris Russo after saying that America was tired of Green and for him to "shut up and play."
Don't leave out the favorite Kentucky Derby horse, but here are four horses that should be a part of every superfecta wager.
After the Lions traded up to take wide receiver Jameson Williams with the 12th overall pick last Thursday, many people watching the draft remarked on social media that Williams looked less than thrilled to be joining the Lions. There were similar comments after he was introduced at a press conference in Detroit, but Williams is [more]
The Bears announced the signings of 16 undrafted rookie free agents ahead of rookie minicamp on Friday.
Stephen A. Smith, ESPN’s commentator, countered Kyrie Irving’s claim that he is a martyr for being unvaccinated. Kyrie Irving, the Brooklyn Nets guard, wanted to give a voice to the people by denying the New York City mandate and remaining unvaccinated, according to Smith. While talking to Eddie Gonzales, the Nets guard said he felt that he was letting down his teammates for being absent from the field for parts of the season.
A look at the 20 horses in the field for Saturday’s Run for the Roses.
Diamondbacks pitcher Madison Bumgarner reacted to being ejected from Wednesday's game in Miami.
The weather this weekend will make for an interesting betting experience at Churchill Downs. Handicapper Ed DeRosa beaks down his picks for Derby Day.
People in the Lakers organization had internal discussions to acquire Kyrie Irving from the Nets, reports SNY NBA Insider Ian Begley.
The Jets have released Greg Van Roten and signed five undrafted free agents.