Eagles’ Rodney McLeod still limited as Cowboys week kicks off

McLeod still limited as Eagles begin Cowboys week originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

As the Eagles began their third week of practice in the 2021 season, safety Rodney McLeod was still a limited participant as he comes back from an ACL tear that ended his 2020 season early.

McLeod, 31, initially targeted Week 1 as a return date but has missed the first two weeks of the season.

During individual drills, when reporters are allowed to watch, McLeod has been wearing a brace on his left knee. But he looks pretty good. And the fact that the Eagles took him off the PUP list shows they think he’ll be back within the first six weeks of the season.

In the two games without him, Marcus Epps and K’Von Wallace have been splitting time next to Anthony Harris as the Eagles’ two safeties.

Here’s the full injury report from Thursday:

Did not practice: DT Fletcher Cox (illness, resting player), C Jason Kelce (foot, resting player), DT Hassan Ridgeway (illness), LB Davion Taylor (calf)

Limited: WR J.J. Arcega-Whiteside (ankle), S Rodney McLeod (knee), RB Miles Sanders (chest)

Cox, Kelce and Ridgeway will likely be fine to play on Monday night in Dallas, but Taylor is still dealing with a calf injury that kept him out most of training camp. Although, Kelce's foot injury is new.

Taylor, a 2020 third-round pick, played just a handful of snaps on Sunday in his season debut before he was forced out of the game. Head coach Nick Sirianni said there is some scar tissue built up in his calf that has given Taylor issues.

Meanwhile, Sanders (chest) is a new addition to the injury report. That’s something worth watching at the week goes on. The Eagles have just three running backs on their active roster and just two — Sanders and Gainwell — have played a snap on offense through two games.

Subscribe to the Eagle Eye podcast:

Apple Podcasts | Google Play | Spotify | Stitcher | Art19 | Watch on YouTube