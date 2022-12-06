Eagles DE Robert Quinn to be placed on injured reserve after having knee surgery

#Eagles DE Robert Quinn is having a knee scope this week and will go IR today, per sources.

Quinn had been coming on and settling into the scheme before the knee got twisted in practice last week. Now out at least 4 games, but there’s optimism he’s back for the playoff push. pic.twitter.com/GPRZvRBCaK

— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) December 6, 2022