Eagles DE Robert Quinn to be placed on injured reserve after having knee surgery
#Eagles DE Robert Quinn is having a knee scope this week and will go IR today, per sources.
Quinn had been coming on and settling into the scheme before the knee got twisted in practice last week. Now out at least 4 games, but there’s optimism he’s back for the playoff push. pic.twitter.com/GPRZvRBCaK
— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) December 6, 2022
The Eagles are about to open up another roster spot as Tom Pelissero is reporting that Robert Quinn will have surgery on his injured knee.
Quinn will go on injured reserve and hopefully return for the stretch run.