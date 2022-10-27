All about Eagles DE Robert Quinn with NFL career stats and more

Get to know Eagles’ Robert Quinn: Stats, contract and more originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The undefeated Philadelphia Eagles wasted no time ahead of the 2022 NFL trade deadline, and traded a 2023 fourth-round draft pick to the Chicago Bears for defensive end Robert Quinn. Here’s everything you need to know about the Eagles’ newest acquisition.

Robert Quinn bio

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 265 pounds

Birthdate: May 18, 1990

Birthplace: Ladson, South Carolina

College: University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill (2008-10)

NFL experience: 12 years

Robert Quinn’s career NFL stats

Here are some of Quinn’s notable career achievements and statistics:

Three-time Pro Bowl (2013, 2013, 2021)

First-team All-Pro (2013)

NFL forced fumbles co-leader (2014)

Set Bears franchise record for sacks in a season with 18.5 (2021)

Career totals at the time of this writing: 102 sacks 109 tackles for loss 367 combined tackles 32 forced fumbles



Here are Robert Quinn’s contract details with the Eagles

In March 2020, Quinn signed a five-year, $70 million contract with the Bears, including a signing bonus of $3 million, $30 million guaranteed and an average annual salary of $14 million.

This year, Quinn was scheduled to make $12.8 million in base salary, which equals $711,111 per week in an 18-week season.

The Bears will pay $7.1 million of Quinn’s $7.82 million due over the next 11 weeks. This equals about $65,455 per week.

Robert Quinn’s college career

Quinn began his college career at the University of North Carolina Chapel Hill.

He started 12 games in his first year (2008) and recorded 34 tackles, two sacks and two forced fumbles for the Tar Heels.

In his sophomore year (2009), Quinn played in all 13 games and recorded 52 tackles. He led the ACC and was 15th in the country in tackles for losses with 19. He was second in the league and 16th in the nation with 11 sacks.

That year, Quinn was a First-team All-ACC selection and finished second in the ACC Defensive Player of the Year voting.

Quinn missed his junior season (2010) after he was ruled ineligible by the NCAA for lying to investigators about receiving travel accommodations and jewelry.

More Quinn college highlights:

ACC’s Brian Piccolo Award winner (2008)

Finished third in voting for ACC Defensive Rookie of the Year honors (2008)

Second-team All-American (2009)

Robert Quinn’s NFL Draft

The St. Louis Rams selected Quinn in the first round (14th overall) of the 2011 NFL Draft.

