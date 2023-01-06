Eagles’ Robert Quinn finally hoping to live up to trade expectations

Quinn finally hoping to live up to trade expectations originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

It’s fair to say the Robert Quinn trade hasn’t exactly gone to plan so far.

The Eagles shipped a fourth-round pick to Chicago for the three-time Pro Bowler in late October and they hoped Quinn would be a finishing touch on a Super Bowl roster.

The early returns weren’t great. In his five games with the Eagles after the trade, Quinn struggled to make much of an impact and then landed on Injured Reserve with a knee injury.

You might have even forgotten that Quinn was on the team over the last month.

But earlier this week, the Eagles activated Quinn’s practice window and there’s a chance he could return to game action for the regular season finale. Quinn is hoping he’ll be able to help the team in the playoffs.

“I sure hope so,” Quinn said on Thursday. “They brought me over here for a reason. Hopefully I can do what they expected me to do when they brought me here. But we’ll see come game time.”

In a way, Quinn feels lucky that his knee injury wasn’t a season-ender. He’s had those before.

It’s kind of amazing that the Eagles lead the NFL in sacks — by a wide margin — and the player on the team who had the most sacks in 2021 hasn’t contributed at all. Quinn had 18 1/2 sacks with the Bears last year but has just 1 in 12 games this season — and that 1 came with the Bears.

In his five games with the Eagles, Quinn has been held without a sack and had just 2 tackles and 2 QB hits in five games (70 snaps).

“The numbers weren’t there but I felt like I was doing alright,” Quinn said. “But that’s in the past. Hopefully come Sunday, I can get back on track.”

The expectations for Quinn won’t be too high but with some uncertainty about Josh Sweat — who suffered a scary neck injury on Sunday but said he’ll return at some point this season — Quinn might be able to help.

Story continues

And he’ll be pretty motivated, especially when the Eagles get into the postseason. Quinn, 32, has been in the NFL since 2011 and has played in just two total playoff games — a loss with the Rams in 2017 and a loss with the Bears in 2020.

“I’ll tell you about it when we get to the postseason, when all that happens,” Quinn said. “I don’t want to look too far ahead. … Hopefully, I have a better story for you in a few weeks from now.”

When asked what he learned most about his new team over the last month on the sideline, Quinn was struck by the affection his teammates have for one another. The camaraderie is real, he said.

And even though Quinn is a pretty quiet and low-key guy, he has felt at home since his arrival thanks to his new teammates who welcomed him in.

“They just love each other,” Quinn said. “From offense, defense, special teams, guys just love each other, want the best for each other. Of course, we all want to win. I could say stuff that we already know but I think the love and camaraderie guys have makes you want to perform for your partner next to you that much more. You can’t buy brotherly love.”

Quinn then shook his head and laughed. He didn’t mean to hit on the city’s catchphrase; it just came out.

But it still fits.

After a month away, Thursday was Quinn’s first time back on the practice field and he said it felt good to get back out there and shake off some of the rust.

“I was joking about him,” Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon said on Thursday. “I said, he should have some fresh legs and a new knee, but I think he'll come in, if he’s ready to go, then we'll get him in and up and playing, and that's kind of a head coach and doctor thing for us.

“But excited to see him go out there and play. That's why we acquired him, and that was by Howie (Roseman), a good addition for us, and we know what he can do. I think he is excited.”

Subscribe to the Eagle Eye podcast

Apple Podcasts | Google Play | Spotify | Stitcher | Art19 | Watch on YouTube