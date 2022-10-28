Eagles, Robert Quinn agree to drop final 2 years of contract; report

New detail makes Robert Quinn trade a true rental originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Upon trading for Robert Quinn this week, the Eagles and Quinn agreed to chop off the final two years of his current contract, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported.

This will make the 32-year-old Quinn a free agent after year’s end.

The Eagles earlier this week shipped a 2023 fourth-round pick to Chicago for the three-time Pro Bowler, a move to bolster what is already a pretty deep defensive line rotation.

While Quinn will officially be a free agent after 2022, it always seemed extremely, extremely unlikely he was going to play for the Eagles beyond this season on that old contract from the Bears. That deal had base salaries of $13.9 million and $12.9 million in 2023 and 2024, respectively, but none of that was guaranteed money.

Of course, there’s nothing stopping the Eagles from potentially re-signing Quinn if this works out well.

The Eagles had to give up a fourth-round pick to get Quinn — now clearly a rental deal — but the Bears reportedly agreed to pick up most of the remaining salary from the 2022 season. So basically the Eagles gave up a fourth-rounder to get 11+ games of Quinn at veteran minimum.

In Philly, Quinn will be a rotational edge player in a group that includes Haason Reddick, Josh Sweat and Brandon Graham.

Quinn’s numbers are down this season. He has just one sack through seven games, but is coming off an 18 1/2 sack season in 2021. With the Eagles, Quinn won’t play as much and likely won’t get as much extra attention from opposing offenses. The Eagles hope he can look like the 2021 version of himself very soon.

