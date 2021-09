Associated Press

One of Sean McVay's coaching slogans is emblazoned on walls and T-shirts throughout the Los Angeles Rams' training complex: “The standard is the standard.” Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams set the standard awfully high in their season opener, but there's no reason yet to think they can't meet it again. McVay had few significant complaints Monday about his team's effort in a 34-14 victory over the Chicago Bears to open a season with Super Bowl aspirations.