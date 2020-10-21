Eagles RG Matt Pryor set to come off the reserve/COVID-19 list; Status for game vs. Giants unknown

Glenn Erby

The Philadelphia Eagles have a hole at right guard and Matt Pryor is coming off the reserve/COVID-19 list just in time to remedy the situation. Jeff McLane of The Inquirer is reporting that Pryor will be added to the Eagles active roster on Thursday.


Pryor’s status for Thursday night is still unknown and head coach Doug Pederson was non-committal on the versatile guard playing on a short week without any practice.

Jamon Brown struggled at the right guard spot and was released on Wednesday.

Against the Ravens defense, Brown surrendered 2 sacks, 4 hits, 3 hurries, and 9 pressures, according to PFF. If Pryor can’t play, the Eagles could turn to Sua Opeta at right guard as well.