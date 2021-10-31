Eagles RG Jack Driscoll questionable to return vs. Lions after suffering a hand injury
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Injury Update: T/G Jack Driscoll (hand) is questionable to return.
— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) October 31, 2021
The Eagles could be without starting right guard Jack Driscoll after the second-year lineman exited Sunday’s matchup against Detroit with a hand injury.
Driscoll was forced to the bench early in the first quarter and replaced by Nate Herbig. Philadelphia is already playing without guards Brandon Brooks and Isaac Seumalo.
List
NFL trade news: Eagles getting calls about Fletcher Cox as deadline approaches
Related
Watch: Eagles' Lane Johnson opens up to Jay Glazer about his battle with anxiety, depression