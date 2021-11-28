Eagles RG Jack Driscoll carted off vs. Giants after suffering ankle injury

The Eagles will be without right guard Jack Driscoll after he was carted off back to the locker room after suffering an ankle injury.

Philadelphia is already without Brandon Brooks who’s been on injured reserve with a Pectoral injury and could return any day now.

With Driscoll out, Nate Herbig has been inserted at guard.

