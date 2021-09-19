Eagles RG Brandon Brooks questionable to return vs. 49ers with a chest injury
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Injury Update: G Brandon Brooks (chest) is questionable to return.
— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) September 19, 2021
The Eagles could be without star right guard Brandon Brooks after he left Sunday’s game against San Francisco with a chest injury.
Brooks headed indoors holding his arm close to his chest.
Star rookie Landon Dickerson was seen warming up and could see his first NFL action since getting cleared from an ACL injury suffered last year. With the chest injury, Brooks may have strained or even suffered a torn pectoral muscle.
List
Instant analysis of Eagles signing Josh Sweat to contract extension
Related
49ers vs. Eagles inactives: Landon Dickerson to make his NFL debut
Eagles vs. 49ers: Live blog and scoring drive updates from Week 2
Eagles vs. 49ers: Josh Norman to start at CB against Philadelphia
Eagles sign DE Josh Sweat to a 3-year, $40M contract extension
Jonathan Gannon on how the Eagles will defend 49ers dynamic QB duo