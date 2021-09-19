Eagles RG Brandon Brooks questionable to return vs. 49ers with a chest injury

Injury Update: G Brandon Brooks (chest) is questionable to return. — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) September 19, 2021

The Eagles could be without star right guard Brandon Brooks after he left Sunday’s game against San Francisco with a chest injury.

Brooks headed indoors holding his arm close to his chest.

Star rookie Landon Dickerson was seen warming up and could see his first NFL action since getting cleared from an ACL injury suffered last year. With the chest injury, Brooks may have strained or even suffered a torn pectoral muscle.

List

Instant analysis of Eagles signing Josh Sweat to contract extension

Related