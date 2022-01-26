Eagles’ RG Brandon Brooks announces his retirement from the NFL

Long-time, decorated #Eagles guard Brandon Brooks announces his retirement from the NFL. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 26, 2022

An emotional Brandon Brooks announced his retirement from the NFL after 10 seasons in the league, six spent with the Eagles.

Philadelphia restructured Brooks’ contract, reducing his salary cap hit in 2022, as both sides prepare to move on. The Eagles will save $12 million with the move and Brooks’ non-guaranteed base salary of just over $1 million after June 1.

In the restructure, the Eagles reduced Brooks’ base salary from $13.4 million in 2022 to $1.12 million.

Brooks, 32, will file his retirement paperwork after June 1, and he’ll count $9 million in dead cap space for 2022.

A Pro Bowl and All-Pro right guard, Brooks missed the entire 2020 season after tearing his Achilles. In 2021, Brooks returned, playing in the first two games but tore his pec against the 49ers in Week 2.

Brooks never returned, with Eagles brass preferring to keep him healthy as this decision loomed.

