Eagles reward Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles with reworked contract

The Eagles gave Nick Foles a little raise on Friday, reworking the Super Bowl MVP's contract, a league source confirmed.

Basically, the Eagles are rewarding Foles after he helped the franchise win its first-ever Super Bowl a few months ago.

Foles, 29, is still entering the final year of his contract with the Eagles, but the new deal also includes a mutual option for the 2019 season, a source confirmed to NBC Sports Philadelphia. The mutual option will still allow Foles the possibility to test the free agent market next season, but could leave the door open to a possible return beyond this upcoming season.

Mike Garafolo and Ian Rapoport from NFL Network first reported the revised contract, which includes a $2 million signing bonus and "several millions in incentives if he's the starter and hits various benchmarks," according to Rapoport.

That part makes a ton of sense. If for some reason Carson Wentz isn't ready to play in 2018 or if he goes down again, Foles will have a chance to earn what might be closer to starter money.

Foles was set to earn a base salary of $4 million in 2018, with a salary cap hit of $7.6 million on the contract before Friday's renegotiation.

Wentz and Foles grew very close last season - third-string QB Nate Sudfeld too - and have both been very selfless in a situation that would be awkward for many others in the league. But both have been incredibly selfless throughout the entire process. Just this week, Wentz admitted he had to fight jealousy but was truly happy for his teammate and friend, who became the Super Bowl hero (see story).

Earlier on Friday, Foles tweeted out this photos with his wife and daughter from the NovaCare Complex. That's a $2 million smile.

Bring your family to work day! pic.twitter.com/A0RBoTPDFO — Nick Foles (@NickFoles) April 20, 2018