Eagles reveal pre-season tour

[Getty Images]

Crystal Palace have announced they will travel to the United States for their 2024-25 pre-season tour.

The Eagles will be returning to the country for the second summer in a row to take part in the inaugural Stateside Cup trophy.

They will be playing fixtures against fellow Premier League sides West Ham United and Wolves.

Oliver Glasner's team will take on the Old Gold on 31 July at the 34,000-capacity Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis, Maryland.

They will then travel to Florida where they will face London rivals West Ham on 3 August at the 69,000-seater Raymond James Stadium.

Chairman Steve Parish said on the announcement: "After such a brilliant tour last year, we are delighted to be returning to the United States once again this summer.

"As a club, we are always hugely appreciative of the support that we receive over in the US, and we hope our growing fanbase will enjoy the chance to join us in Annapolis and Tampa for two exciting matches against Premier League opposition."