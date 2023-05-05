Eagles reveal jersey numbers for nine 2023 undrafted free agents

The 2023 NFL draft has concluded, but the Eagles are just getting started with filling their 90-man roster for this summer’s intense training camp sessions.

Howie Roseman has been open about previous undrafted free agent classes, with several big-named stars holding second-day draft grades.

Philadelphia officially welcomed seven new members to their roster with their 2023 NFL draft class, and the wealth of young talent signed to the training camp roster won’t be reduced to just that group of players.

One week after the draft, the team announced the signings of 9 undrafted rookies ahead of the minicamp.

We reported last week that Philadelphia led all teams with $1.8 million spent in the previous year in post-draft contracts, and Howie Roseman annually is known as one being the biggest spenders after the draft.

Recent undrafted free agents who’ve had game action with Philadelphia include Reed Blankenship, Britain Covey, Josh Jobe, Corey Clement, Sua Opeta, Nate Herbig, Kayode Awosika, Joe Ostman, Jack Stoll, Brett Toth, Greg Ward, Marvin Wilson, T.J. Edwards, and future Hall of Famer Jason Peters, who originally signed with the Bills.

Joseph Ngata, WR, Clemson --86



Ncaa Football Clemson At Wake Forest

Philadelphia added a wide receiver right out of the gate.

Former Clemson WR Joseph Ngata is signing with the #Eagles, per source. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) April 29, 2023

Ngata saw action in 45 games with 25 starts through his four-year tenure at Clemson. He compiled 1,287 receiving yards and six touchdowns during that span.

Eli Ricks, CB, Alabama--39

Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

The former Prep All-Anerican spent one year at LSU before transferring to Alabama.

He played 25 games during his collegiate tenure, compiling 44 total tackles, five interceptions, and two touchdowns.

Trevor Reid, OT, Louisville- 74

Reid is the second former Cardinal to sign an undrafted free-agent deal this year.

The 6-foot-5, 307-pound offensive tackle made 12 appearances with 11 starts in 2022, helping the Cardinals average 200.6 rushing yards per game for the 23rd-ranked rushing offense in the FBS.

Riley played 628 total snaps, almost exclusively at left tackle; he allowed only three sacks, two quarterback hits, and eight quarterbacks hurries in 314 pass block snaps and posted a Pro Football Focus grade of 60.9.

Ty Zentner, Punter/Kicker, Kansas State-49

Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

The Kansas State punter made his announcement.

Chim Okorafor,Benedictine Football--79

The NAIA standout will participate in the Eagles’ rookie minicamp.

Ravens to Eagles!

Chim Okorafor is headed to the Eagles Rookie Mini Camp next weekend! pic.twitter.com/8BcsgUJA2K — Benedictine Football (@RavenFootballBC) April 29, 2023

He played two basketball seasons at Cal Poly Pomona, then transferred to Riverside City Community College in 2019, Missouri Southern in 2020, and Pitt State after that. He landed in Kansas at Benedictine for the 2022 season, playing three games.

Colorado ,TE, Brady Russell---83



Ncaa Football Colorado At Oregon State 1056

The former Colorado TE Brady Russell is the nephew of Eagles senior personnel executive Matt Russell.

Colorado TE Brady Russell is signing with the Philadelphia Eagles as an UDFA, per source. — Arye Pulli (@AryePulli) April 30, 2023

LSU, CB, Mekhi Garner--46

Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Howie Roseman is bringing another big SEC cornerback to minicamps and the undrafted free class.

#Eagles are signing former #LSU LSU CB Mekhi Garner, source tells @theScore. Garner measured a healthy 6-2, 212 pounds and jumped an impressive 38 inches. — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) April 30, 2023

Arkansas, wide receiver, Jadon Haselwood--87

Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

A Georgia high school legend who was once compared to A.J. Green, Haselwood led the Oklahoma Sooners with 39 receptions while starting 12 games in 2021 (399 yards, 10.2 per, six scores) before entering the transfer portal after the regular season, along with several teammates, because of the departure of head coach Lincoln Riley.

The #Eagles are set to sign former Arkansas and Oklahoma wide receiver Jadon Haselwood as an undrafted free agent, a source tells @on3sports. Posted 59 catches for 702 yards at Arkansas last season. — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) April 30, 2023

Haselwood made our list of 12 mid/late-round prospects that could be steals for the Eagles

At #142 we take Arkansas Wide Receiver Jadon Haselwood. At 6’2 215 lbs, he’s not afraid to use his size to demonstrate some physicality. Not only is a great pass catcher but makes some great blocks downfield in the run game too. #Browns #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/EA50edm651 — Cønnør (@BernienChompz) April 9, 2023

After landing at Arkansas, he led the Razorbacks with 59 receptions for 702 receiving yards (11.9 per) and three touchdowns in 12 starts in 2022.

Michigan State, linebacker, Ben VanSumeren

(Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

The Eagles are signing an intriguing prospect to an undrafted free agent deal, bringing in linebacker Ben VanSumeren.

#MichiganState LB Ben VanSumeren is signing with the Philadelphia Eagles. The 6-foot-3, 237lb freak athlete posted a 42.5-inch vertical leap, 29 reps on the bench, and a 10’11” broad jump. His 4.40s 40-yard dash would‘be been the 2nd-fastest among LBs at the Combine. — Justin Thind (@JustinThind) April 30, 2023

VanSumeren transferred to Michigan State from Michigan in 2021, nearly transferring again last year, before removing his name from the portal and sticking in East Lansing.

Ben VanSumeren is a LB prospect in the 2023 draft class. He scored a 9.65 #RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 93 out of 2652 LB from 1987 to 2023. QTing just to get updated numbers #Eagleshttps://t.co/DdoHP02K40 https://t.co/vnmuqFhqEO pic.twitter.com/Qec3npME9u — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) April 30, 2023

A super athletic linebacker who has spent time on both sides of the football, last season was his best after finishing third on the team with 81 tackles while making ten starts with the Spartans.

