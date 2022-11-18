Eagles reveal jersey numbers for new additions Linval Joseph and Ndamukong Suh

The Eagles are clearly thinking Super Bowl and winning now after the team signed defensive tackles Linval Joseph and Ndamukong Suh.

Two game wreckers with different skill sets, Suh and Joseph, should provide versatility and a run-stopping discipline to an already talented Philadelphia.

Both players are in the building and have chosen uniform numbers ahead of the Week 11 trip to Indianapolis.

Linval Joseph

Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

Joseph will wear the No. 72 for the Eagles, worn formerly by then-veteran defensive end Michael Benett during his tenure.

Ndamukong Suh

(Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Suh hasn’t officially signed his deal yet, so he’s not on the 53-man roster, but the veteran defensive tackle will wear the No. 74 for the Eagles.

Nick Sirianni wouldn't say whether N. Suh will play Sunday vs. Colts. Suh is in the building today. He's wearing No. 74. — Zach Berman (@ZBerm) November 18, 2022

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire