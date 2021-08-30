Eagles reveal jersey number for newly acquired QB Gardner Minshew

Gardner Minshew will wear No. 10, per the #Eagles' website. — Mike Kaye (@mike_e_kaye) August 30, 2021

The Eagles acquired Gardner Minshew via trade with the Jaguars over the weekend and as the flamboyant quarterback makes his way to Philadelphia, his new number has been revealed.

Per the team’s official website, Minshew will wear No. 10, formally worn most recently by Nick Mullens.

Hall of Fame quarterback Steve Van Buren wore the No. 15 here in Philadelphia and the number has been retired.

