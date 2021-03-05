Eagles restructured contract of CB Darius Slay

Glenn Erby
·1 min read
The Eagles are working to create salary-cap space and star cornerback Darius Slay is the next man up according to Ian Rapoport.

Slay has his contract restructured to help save the Eagles almost $9 million.

Slay left the Lions because he wanted to play for a winner and he’s now 30-years old, with a big contract and Super Bowl aspirations, but he’ll apparently be around for the rebuild.

Slay was good in 2020 and would have carried a cap hit of $15.75 million in 2021.

