Eagles restructured contract of CB Darius Slay
The #Eagles have some cap work to do, and that focus has begun: They just restructured CB Darius Slay’s contract to create $9.14M in salary cap room, source said.
— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 5, 2021
The Eagles are working to create salary-cap space and star cornerback Darius Slay is the next man up according to Ian Rapoport.
Slay has his contract restructured to help save the Eagles almost $9 million.
Slay left the Lions because he wanted to play for a winner and he’s now 30-years old, with a big contract and Super Bowl aspirations, but he’ll apparently be around for the rebuild.
Slay was good in 2020 and would have carried a cap hit of $15.75 million in 2021.
