Eagles restructure Jordan Mailata’s contract for future cap savings; source

Eagles restructure Mailata’s contract for future cap savings originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Eagles have restructured Jordan Mailata’s contract in a move that will give the team some salary cap relief in 2024 and 2025, a league source confirmed to NBC Sports Philadelphia.

While the Eagles won’t see much cap savings in 2023, this is a move that will create $7.646 million in cap savings in 2024 and $7.779 million in cap savings in 2025.

It seemed likely the Eagles would have eventually restructured the deal but they basically did it early by paying out large base salaries in option bonuses for the 2024 and 2025 seasons.

Like many of these deals, the Eagles use void years from 2026-29 to spread out those cap hits. It’ll also leave around $29.8 million in dead money in 2026 if he plays out the contract as currently constructed.

Here’s an update on the Mailata contract year-by-year:

2023 base salary: $1.08M

2023 cap hit: $7.471M (previous cap hit $7.671M)

2023 roster bonus: $13.42M

2024 base salary: $1.125M

2024 cap hit: $13.445M (previous cap hit $21.091M)

2024 option bonus: $14.975M

Up to 4.8m escalator with Pro Bowl or 1st/2nd team All-Pro

2025 base salary: $1.17M

2025 cap hit: $14.312 (previous cap hit $22.091M)

2025 option bonus: $17.530M

Up to $6.4m escalator with Pro Bowl or 1st/2nd team All-Pro

2026-29: Void years

This is a restructure of the four-year, $64 million extension Mailata signed before that 2021 season that will keep him under contract through the 2025 season. The Eagles initially selected Mailata as a project in the seventh-round back in 2018. He eventually became the starting left tackle and at 26 years old might still be an ascending player.