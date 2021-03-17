Eagles restructure Jake Elliott, Rodney McLeod

The Eagles are one of the teams that has had to work to cut their commitments under the salary cap before the start of the 2021 league year on Monday afternoon and they created some more space by restructuring a pair of contracts.

Field Yates of ESPN reports that the team has restructured the contracts of kicker Jake Elliott and safety Rodney McLeod. The report didn’t indicate the total money pared from the cap, but slashing their base salaries down to the league minimum while converting the money into signing bonuses would give them over $3 million in cuts.

Right guard Brandon Brooks, defensive tackle Javon Hargrave, center Jason Kelce, left guard Isaac Seumalo, and cornerbac Darius Slay have also restructured their contracts. The team also gained some cap space on Tuesday when wide receiver Marquise Goodwin reverted to the 49ers after opting out of playing last season.

There have been trade talks involving tight end Zach Ertz and moving him would provide more cap relief in Philadelphia.

