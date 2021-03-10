Eagles restructure Isaac Seumalo’s contract

Myles Simmons
·1 min read
With the salary cap likely to be set at $182.5 million, there are several teams with work to do to be in compliance by the start of the new league year.

The Eagles are one of them. According to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, Philadelphia has restructured offensive lineman Isaac Seumalo‘s contract to create $2.408 million in cap space.

Seumalo has been with Philadelphia since the club drafted him in 2016, and in 2019 signed a three-year extension through the 2022 season. He has appeared in 61 games for the Eagles, the last two seasons as a full-time starter.

Seumalo played nine games in 2020. He suffered a knee injury that required surgery early in the season, but came back to play every offensive snap in Philadelphia’s last seven games.

Eagles restructure Isaac Seumalo’s contract originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

