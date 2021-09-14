Eagles restructure Fletcher Cox’s contract to free up salary cap space, per report

Eagles reportedly restructure Cox’s contract to create cap space originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Eagles on Saturday restructured Fletcher Cox’s contract to create salary cap room, ESPN’s Field Yates reported.

With what seems like the usual trick from Howie Roseman, the Eagles converted a chunk of Cox’s base salary into a bonus to prorate it over the length of his contract, which runs through 2022 with dummy years after. The Eagles do this quite often to create room.

Here are the details from Yates:

On Saturday, the Eagles converted $13.925M of DT Fletcher Cox's base salary into a signing bonus, creating about $11.14M in cap space.



The Ravens did the same with $2.254M of CB Marlon Humphrey's base salary, creating about $1.8M in cap space. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) September 14, 2021

Before this move, the Eagles had just over $8.9 million in salary cap space in 2021.

The Eagles reportedly restructured Cox’s contract on the same day they signed Jordan Mailata to a four-year contract extension.

The move to create space with Cox’s contract could simply be a housekeeping move or it could be a sign more extensions are on the way. The Eagles have several other candidates for extensions this season, most notably Dallas Goedert. Goedert last week said contract talks with the Eagles ended this summer.

Before this move, Cox had the highest cap figure on the team at just over $23.8 million. He’s under contract through next season.