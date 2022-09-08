Eagles restructure the contracts of Lane Johnson and Jake Elliott
In a near annual rite of passage, the Eagles have restructured the contract of OT Lane Johnson, per source.
Philly converted $5.88M of Johnson’s base salary and $2.715M of K Jake Elliot’s base salary into signing bonuses, creating about $6.9M in 2022 cap space.
— Field Yates (@FieldYates) September 8, 2022
The Eagles are just three days away from the start of the regular season, and general manager Howie Roseman has started adjusting the books for a big move or supreme versatility during the 2023 NFL free agent period.
According to Field Yates the Eagles have restructured the deals of right tackle Lane Johnson and kicker Jake Eliott. Johnson signed a four-year contract extension with the Eagles in 2019, making him the highest-paid right tackle in the NFL.
Johnson has no more guaranteed money on his deal.
The move creates about $6.9M in 2022 cap space as the season opener approaches.
List
Eagles Week 1 injury report: Miles Sanders a full participant in practice
List
Week 1 NFL power rankings roundup: Eagles land outside the top-10
List
Here's the TV broadcast map for Eagles at Lions in Week 1
Related
Watch: Jason Kelce offers an intense NSFW response to the hype surrounding the Eagles
Eagles to sign Auden Tate to the practice squad
Jason Kelce confirms he'll play Week 1 at the Lions
Eagles place left tackle Andre Dillard on injured reserve
Eagles GM on drafting Jalen Reagor over Justin Jefferson: I'd like to have that moment back