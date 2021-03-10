Eagles restructure the contract of LG Isaac Seumalo
More restructuring to create salary cap space:
— #Saints S Malcolm Jenkins: $3.4M of extra room
— #Saints OL Andrus Peat: $6M
— #Eagles OL Isaac Seumalo: $2.408M
— #Steelers FB Derek Watt: $880K
— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 10, 2021
As the Eagles work to get under the salary cap, the team has restructured the contract of left guard Isaac Seumalo according to Ian Rapoport.
Cap Number: $5,416,000 (2.64% of cap)
Cap saving with restructur/extension: $2,408,000
A solid left guard, Seumalo will save the Eagles some money while once again giving Philadelphia one of the NFL’s top units from a depth perspective.
Seumalo signed a 3-year extension with the Eagles in March of 2019 and the contract has an additional 2 voidable years.
Seumalo’s guaranteed money is done and the Eagles could help lock up their core going forward.
