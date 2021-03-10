Eagles restructure the contract of LG Isaac Seumalo

As the Eagles work to get under the salary cap, the team has restructured the contract of left guard Isaac Seumalo according to Ian Rapoport.

Cap Number: $5,416,000 (2.64% of cap)

Cap saving with restructur/extension: $2,408,000

A solid left guard, Seumalo will save the Eagles some money while once again giving Philadelphia one of the NFL’s top units from a depth perspective.

Seumalo signed a 3-year extension with the Eagles in March of 2019 and the contract has an additional 2 voidable years.

Seumalo’s guaranteed money is done and the Eagles could help lock up their core going forward.

