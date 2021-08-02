Eagles restructure the contract of DE Derek Barnett
The Eagles have restructured the contracts of Derek Barnett and Lane Johnson, according to a source familiar with their thinking.
The moves free up cap $ this year, which can pushed into ‘22. Believed to be part of overall cap management, not for one specific purpose/player.
— Tim McManus (@Tim_McManus) August 2, 2021
The Eagles are just five weeks from the start of the regular season and general manager Howie Roseman has started adjusting the books for a big move or supreme versatility during the 2022 NFL free agent period.
Per Tim McManus, the Eagles have restructured the deal of defensive end Derek Barnett, who’s on the books for $10 million this season, the final year of his rookie deal, and he’s set to become a free agent in 2022.
It’s possible Philadelphia adds a year or two to Barnett’s current deal, thus making it a small contract extension.
