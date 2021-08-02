Eagles restructure the contract of DE Derek Barnett

The Eagles are just five weeks from the start of the regular season and general manager Howie Roseman has started adjusting the books for a big move or supreme versatility during the 2022 NFL free agent period.

Per Tim McManus, the Eagles have restructured the deal of defensive end Derek Barnett, who’s on the books for $10 million this season, the final year of his rookie deal, and he’s set to become a free agent in 2022.

It’s possible Philadelphia adds a year or two to Barnett’s current deal, thus making it a small contract extension.

