Eagles restore OT Le’Raven Clark to practice squad

The Eagles on Wednesday restored offensive tackle Le’Raven Clark to their practice squad, keeping around a veteran offensive tackle.

Clark, 28, had been on the practice squad injured reserve since Sept. 13.

To make room on the practice squad for Clark, the Eagles released linebacker Christian Elliss.

It might seem like an insignificant move to bring back a lineman to the practice squad, but after watching the Eagles’ offensive line get decimated already through four weeks, it can’t hurt to have more depth.

Clark has been in the league since he was drafted in the third round in 2016 out of Texas Tech. Clark spent the first four years of his career in Indianapolis, where he played under Nick Sirianni.

In his career, Clark has played in 47 games with 15 starts.

Clark tore his Achilles last December and the Eagles signed him to a cheap deal in May. Clark began training camp on the Physically Unable to Perform list but was activated on Aug. 14.

He didn’t make the Eagles’ initial 53-man roster but elected to stay in Philly and signed to their practice squad.

With some uncertainty surrounding Eagles starting tackles Lane Johnson and Jordan Mailata, it doesn’t hurt to have a veteran with some experience at their disposal.

