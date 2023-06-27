Eagles’ resale ticket prices up 179% from last year, 4th-most expensive in NFL

After being crowned NFC champions and losing 38-35 to the Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII, the Eagles are one of the hottest and most expensive tickets in town.

Philadelphia has an MVP candidate in Jalen Hurts, along with one of the NFL’s top skill groups and a retooled defense that’ll be among the league’s best.

With success comes more expensive tickets, and although the team hasn’t raised the prices, the resale market is making things expensive for fans to visit Lincoln Financial Field.

Touchdown Wire recently looked at the average ticket prices for every NFL team, listing the tickets priced from lowest to highest.

According to TicketSmarter, the average resale price of Eagles tickets is $523, which ranks as the 4th-most expensive in the NFL.

They’re among a dozen teams whose average resale price has increased from 2022 to this season, rising from $187 to $523 – an increase of 179%.

Only four NFL teams — the Cardinals, Bengals, Rams, and 49ers — saw their average resale prices drop from the 2022 NFL season to the 2023 NFL season.

The other 28 NFL teams all saw increases ranging from gradual to astronomical.

The Birds’ $336 increase in their resale ticket prices from last season was good for the most significant jump in the NFL.

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire