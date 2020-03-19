Eagles reportedly working on trade/extension for Darius Slay

After missing out on high-priced free agent Bryon Jones earlier this week, it appears the Eagles are prepared to get more creative to fix their glaring need at cornerback.

Late on Wednesday night, we learned the Eagles are in trade discussions with the Lions about Pro Bowl cornerback Darius Slay and are also working on a three-year extension as a part of that trade, according to ESPN's Josina Anderson.

I'm told there are ongoing discussions right now regarding the framework of a 3-year extension as part of a trade that would send CB Darius Slay to the #Eagles, per source. — ig: josinaanderson (@JosinaAnderson) March 19, 2020

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The Eagles have shown interest in Slay for a while now, even dating back to last season. While Slay is 29, he has been a Pro Bowler in each of the last three seasons and would immediately improve what has been a very shaky cornerback situation for the Eagles in recent years.

Slay is in the final year of his current contract with a base salary of $10 million in 2020. It seems like a trade between the Eagles and Lions would be contingent on getting a new deal worked out.

Last season, Slay was targeted 84 times and gave up 49 catches for 689 yards, 3 TDs but also had 2 INTs, according to ProFootballFocus.

Back in February, I explored the pros and cons of a trade for Slay. Here's a brief summary:

Pros: Although he's 29, Slay has been a perennial Pro Bowler in Detroit while often traveling to cover the opponent's top receiver. Jim Schwartz has been hesitant to do that in Philly, but that's likely because he hasn't had a cornerback of Slay's caliber.

Story continues

Everyone knows the Lions want to trade Slay and that he wants to be traded, so compensation might not be massive.

And Jim Schwartz has some familiarity with Slay; Schwartz was the Lions' head coach in his rookie season in 2013.

Cons: We might have seen a slight drop-off in play from Slay in 2019 and he obviously wants a new contract, which would be a part of this deal.

And the Eagles would have to give up something to get him in a trade, unlike if they just signed a free agent.

Earlier on Thursday, the Lions reached a deal with former Atlanta Falcons cornerback Desmond Trufant, which seemed to signal that a Slay trade could be imminent.

At least that's what Slay was thinking:

Congrats to my guy!!!! Hope that speeds up my trade process!! https://t.co/ZQHO3NCGuE — Darius Slay (@_bigplayslay23) March 19, 2020

After spending his first seven NFL seasons in Detroit, the former second-round pick from Mississippi State (where he was teammates with Fletcher Cox) seems ready to move on.

And the Eagles should be ready to finally improve their cornerback situation.

Click here to download the MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Flyers, Sixers and Phillies games easily on your device.

More on the Eagles

Eagles reportedly working on trade/extension for Darius Slay originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia