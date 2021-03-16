Eagles reportedly showing interest in nickel CB K’Waun Williams

Eagles reportedly showing interest in free agent nickel CB originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

It’s been a pretty quiet week so far for the Eagles, but they are reportedly showing some interest in nickel cornerback K’Waun Williams.

The Eagles are one of six teams that have shown interest in the 49ers’ cornerback, according to Manish Mehta, formerly of the New York Daily News.

Slot CB K'Waun Williams is among a quality group of second-tier CBs. Robert Saleh has interest in re-uniting with him, per sources. Jets are in the mix, but have not made a formal offer yet.



Browns, Lions, Eagles, Colts & 49ers have expressed interest.



Projected APY: ~$4-5M — Manish Mehta (@MMehtaSports) March 16, 2021

What do we make of this?

Well, Mehta says the projected APY is at $4-5 million, which is a lot for a nickel corner. The Eagles signed Nickell Robey-Coleman last season for $1.35 million on a one-year deal. That $4-5 million price point would likely be too high for the cap-strapped and retooling Eagles. And if there are multiple teams bidding, it’s hard to see the Eagles landing the player.

It’s also worth pointing out that Williams will be 30 when the 2021 season starts. So would the Eagles really be ready to dish out somewhat significant money for an aging nickel corner during a retooling period? Probably not.

That’s not to say Williams wouldn’t be an upgrade. He would be. Williams has played at a pretty high level during his career, spending his last four seasons with the 49ers. He even played well in 2020 despite missing time with a knee injury. And in 2020, the Eagles didn’t get the level of play they wanted out of Robey-Coleman, who is hitting free agency too.

If the Eagles do sign a nickel corner, then we have to wonder what happens to Avonte Maddox. I guess it’s possible the Eagles try to run him back as CB2 but it’s very clear after last season that they need an upgrade at that position and Maddox is a more natural fit in the slot.

There’s also the chance that Maddox could move back to safety. He played there some earlier in his career and I still think there’s a chance that could be his best position.

