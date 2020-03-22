Eagles reportedly shopping cornerback Rasul Douglas
After trading for Darius Slay earlier this week, the Eagles are now thinking about shipping a different cornerback out of town.
The Eagles are shopping veteran corner Rasul Douglas, according to ProFootballTalk's Mike Florio.
Douglas, 24, was a third-round pick out of West Virginia in 2017 and has been forced into action because of injuries during his first three NFL seasons. He has found varying levels of success.
In his three seasons, Douglas has played in 46 games and has started 18. Since he entered the NFL, Douglas has played considerably more games than any other Eagles corner. The next closest in that span is Ronald Darby with 28.
But Douglas has never been a stater without the aid of injuries to players in front of him. And he's never done enough to win a starting job long-term. Douglas has five career interceptions and 25 career pass breakups.
In 2019, Douglas ranked as the 98th-best cornerback in the league out of 113 who qualified, according to ProFootballFocus. While some of those grades and rankings are suspect, that's still not good.
In addition to trading for Slay earlier this week, the Eagles also brought back safety Rodney McLeod and defensive back Jalen Mills. On Saturday, the Birds agreed to terms with safety Will Parks.
While Mills might come back as a safety, the Eagles are still pretty full at the cornerback position right now and might draft one with one of their eight picks next month.
Here's a reminder of who they have:
Darius Slay
Rasul Douglas
Avonte Maddox
Sidney Jones
Cre'Von LeBlanc
Tremon Smith
Trevor Williams
With Douglas, it sounds like a situation where the Eagles realize he's not in their long-term plans and they're trying to get something for him now. Douglas in 2020 will play on the final year of his rookie contract and has a base salary of just $754,750, which might be appealing to other teams.
While Douglas has been a better professional player than Jones, it's probably fair to say Jones still has more upside. He was the 43rd pick in the same draft as Douglas but would have been a first-rounder had it not been for a pro day injury.
