Eagles reportedly restructure Darius Slay's contract, create additional cap space

The Eagles have restructured Darius Slay’s contract, carving out nearly $12 million in 2022 cap space, according to ESPN’s Field Yates.

By converting base salary to a signing bonus, NFL teams can spread out a cap hit over the life of a contract. In NFL contracts, base salaries count entirely against that year’s cap but signing bonuses are spread out.

According to Yates, the Eagles converted $14.88 million of Slay’s $16 million base salary in 2022 into a bonus. That $14.88 million reduces Slay’s base salary in 2022 from $16 million to $1.12 million, the minimum for players with seven or more years of service.

That reduces Slay’s 2022 cap hit from $22.035 million to $10.131 million -- a cap savings of $11,904,000.

That $10.131 million cap figure consists of his $1.12 million base salary, $3.25 million pro-rated over four years from his original $13 million signing bonus in 2020, a $500,000 workout bonus and $5.261 million in restructure bonus money.

Slay’s 2023 base salary remains at $17 million, and his cap figure increased from $23.035 million to $26.011 million, according to Spotrac, and the Eagles would now take on $21.265 million in dead money if they released Slay after the 2022 season.

Slay is signed through 2023 with void years in 2024 and 2025 that now carry a combined cap hit of $18.015 million. That will accelerate into the Eagles’ 2024 cap, which could be well over $250 million.

Slay, 31, made his fourth Pro Bowl last year after recording three interceptions and three return touchdowns in 16 games. Slay has 23 career interceptions in nine seasons.

According to Spotrac, the Eagles now have about $27.1 million available under their adjusted 2022 salary cap figure of $224.4 million.

