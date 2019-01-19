Source: Eagles do right by Nick Foles, give him $1 million bonus originally appeared on nbcsportsphiladelphia.com

The Eagles are doing right by Nick Foles at least one more time.

Remember when Foles got knocked out of the Eagles' Week 17 game against the Redskins and finished just a few snaps shy of reaching a $1 million bonus?

Well, the Eagles gave it to him anyway.

A league source confirmed an ESPN report Saturday that the Eagles dished out the $1 million to Foles despite him coming a few snaps shy of earning it naturally.

Thanks to getting knocked out of that Washington game, Foles finished the regular season with 357 offensive snaps out of 1,092 - 32.629 percent. He needed to get to 33 percent to earn that bonus. Normally in these cases, there's no rounding up.

This is not a normal case.

Because after Foles left the Week 17 game, he came back the next week and led the Eagles to a win over the Bears in Chicago in the wild-card round and played the following week in the divisional round. In the last two years, Foles has a 4-1 record in the playoffs for the Birds.

This is a nice gesture but it doesn't change anything about Foles' future. The Eagles are still tying themselves to Carson Wentz long term, which means it's still likely Foles will be moving on, either as a free agent or through a trade. We explored all those possibilities here.

During the Eagles' year-end press conference earlier this week, I asked Howie Roseman about how much they have to factor in Foles' thoughts and feelings when making a decision:

It's always gotta be what's best for our football team and the Philadelphia Eagles. We gotta make decisions based on that. But there's also a respect factor for guys that have done a lot for us and have been a part of it. We try to factor that in as well. The bottom line is we gotta do what's best for our football team to win games going forward.

It seems like we're seeing some of that respect factor with the move to give Foles the $1 million he fell just short of earning naturally. In the Eagles' eyes, he clearly deserves this bump, sort of like how he deserved a new contract before the 2018 season after his postseason heroics.

The Eagles have to do what's best for the team, but they don't want to burn any bridges with a Super Bowl hero along the way either.

